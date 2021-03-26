7 p.m. vs. Houston • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Looking to regain momentum

Wolves update: The Wolves play a back-to-back at home against Houston on Friday and Saturday. Since returning home from a three-game road trip, they have looked like they have taken a step back after a strong start out of the All-Star break. They lost to Oklahoma City by nine and Dallas by 20 on Wednesday night. The Wolves stood pat at the trade deadline because they want to see what the team looks like when Malik Beasley returns from suspension and D'Angelo Russell comes back from arthroscopic knee surgery. Neither will return Friday, but Beasley is due back from his suspension Saturday while Russell could resume team activities this weekend.

Rockets update: It has been a season of vast change for the Rockets, who started the year with James Harden on the team until trading him to the Nets. The Rockets lost 20 straight games before beating Toronto on Monday. They traded Victor Oladipo at the deadline after acquiring him in the multiteam trade that sent Harden to Brooklyn. John Wall is still on the roster and is averaging 21 points and 6.3 assists per game. Christian Wood has emerged this season and is averaging 21.4 points and 9.8 rebounds. … Guard Eric Gordon is out because of a groin injury.

Chris Hine