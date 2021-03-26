Chris Hine joins Michael Rand to dissect what turned out to be a very quiet trade deadline for the Wolves on Thursday. They decided to stick with their roster despite having the worst record in the league (10-34). The rationale — that they need some stability and to find out how some of their better players fit together after a season of injuries and disarray — makes sense, but they still lack a power forward and weren't able to make any deals to fix their roster imbalance.

At the outset, Rand talks through the Vikings' minor trade for offensive lineman Mason Cole — a likely depth move that better not end up being more than that.

Plus: Enjoy the Wild's season and get ready for a lot of couch time this weekend.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports