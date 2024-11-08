Weston had never fished with Sprengeler before, but had heard good things about him from other anglers. Weston, who last year made headlines for catching a 283-pound alligator gar, contacted Sprengeler to come up with a plan to try for the all-tackle length world record for muskie. They agreed to fish at night, Weston said, because the bigger muskies can often be the most “lure shy.” Possibly they’ve been caught and released before. Or they are old enough and smart enough to recognize an artificial lure.