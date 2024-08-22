Movie Review: Style triumphs over logic in Zoë Kravitz's great-looking but vexing ‘Blink Twice'

And Kravitz almost pulls it off. With the help of a terrific cast, she offers strikingly confident, brashly entertaining filmmaking, until everything seems to break down in a mess of porous storytelling. It's not the sudden intrusion of gore that's the issue — this is a horror film, duh. It's the sudden departure of logic. Perhaps you won't be able to turn away — but, unlike in Jordan Peele's or Emerald Fennell's above-mentioned films, you won't necessarily be able to explain what you saw, either.