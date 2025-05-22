The Latest: It's Rapper Kid Cudi's turn in the witness stand at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

NEW YORK — Rapper Kid Cudi is set to testify Thursday at the New York sex trafficking trial of Sean ''Diddy'' Combs. He follows a former aide to the music mogul, George Kaplan, who told the jury about the threatening world he said Combs created for his inner circle.
Prosecutors allege that Combs, a three-time Grammy winner, used his fame and fortune to create a deviant empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and beatings. Combs' lawyers argue that all the sexual acts were consensual, and although he could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering.
Kid Cudi is expected to testify about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs' ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie. She spent four emotional days on the witness stand responding to questions about the most disturbing secrets of her sex life, and describing being beaten and raped by a man she once loved.
The Latest:
Kaplan says the attacks on Cassie prompted him to quit
Kaplan testified that he decided to quit the job he'd held for about two years after Combs' attack on Cassie on the private jet, and that he gave three months notice when he later saw Cassie sitting in a bedroom with a black eye and Combs sent him to pick up anti-inflammatory medicine at a convenience store to treat the injury.
He said he told Combs that he wanted to quit because his father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Even so, he said he still credits Combs for teaching him a work ethic that has helped him be successful in jobs since then.
''I had been a fan of his since I was a child,'' he said. ''I keep lessons from him to this day.''