A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning at the Interstate 35W and 494 interchange in Bloomington.

The Honda motorcycle and a semitrailer truck collided about 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W, the State Patrol said.

Christopher Michael Phillips, 42, of Plymouth, died at the scene. The semi driver, Alberto Aguilar, 54, of Columbia Heights, was not hurt. Phillips was wearing a helmet and Aguilar had on a seat belt, the patrol said. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Tim Harlow