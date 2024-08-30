Review: Mötley Crüe beats the rain (and lots more!) in its State Fair grandstand return

As for Neil, at least the 63-year-old, nine-lives-living singer surpassed the incredibly low bar he set at the band’s abysmal 2022 set with Def Leppard at U.S. Bank Stadium. He sounded especially close to OK early in the set (which may be why they stacked many favorites near the start). He had a few minutes’ rest before leading a decent rendering of the power ballad “Home Sweet Home,” but he sounded more shrill and winded going into the show’s final run, especially in “Same Old Situation (S.O.S.)” By the closer “Kickstart My Heart,” he resorted to singing syllables more than words. But the syllables were in key some of the time.