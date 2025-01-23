MnDOT’s climate defeatism: Why won’t they let us consider living more sustainably?

MnDOT’s goals for this project are incredibly conservative. Its analysis is full of contradictions, and it never evaluated all the options fairly. Rethinking I-94 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and our goals should match the moment. According to its evaluation, MnDOT imagines an increase of up to 31,000 daily riders by car but only, at most, 570 by transit. These meager transportation goals highlight a troubling reality — MnDOT is uninterested in seriously addressing climate change. This is climate defeatism; starting from the assumption that any action that fits the scale of looming climate destruction is too big to pursue.