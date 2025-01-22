As fire-fanning winds continue, Southern California readies for potential rain and toxic runoff

A 60% to 80% chance of a small amount of rain was forecast for Southern California starting Saturday, with most areas likely getting not more than a third of an inch (0.8 cm), according to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's office for Los Angeles. However up to an inch (2 1/2 cm) could fall in localized thunderstorms, which would be a worst-case scenario if enough to trigger debris flows on scorched hillsides.