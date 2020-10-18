A Minnetonka company is recalling about 11 tons of frozen meat products that were produced without federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Taher Inc., a contract food service management company servicing schools, senior living facilities and corporate dining facilities, is recalling about 22,096 pounds of meat products produced and packaged from Feb. 25, 2020 to Sept. 22, 2020, according to the USDA announcement.

The products recalled are 16-pound boxes containing four bags of “Fresh Seasons Tater Tot Hot Dish,” lot code 056-282, bar code 108101060239; and 16-pound boxes containing four bags of “Fresh Seasons Sloppy Joe,” lot code 065-269, bar code 1081010602366.

The products were shipped to institutions and food service locations in Minnesota, according to the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of the products, but the Food Safety and Inspection Service said it is concerned that some of the products may still be in food service freezers.

“Institutions and food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the USDA news release.

Jill Teut, a spokeswoman for Taher, said Saturday she could not comment on the recall.