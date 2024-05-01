A man in a lane of traffic was struck by a vehicle and killed in Bloomington well after dark, officials said Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Old Shakopee Road near E. 96th Street, police said.
The 58-year-old victim was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, police added. The man's identity has yet to be released.
The driver, 48-year-old Han Nguyen, of Apple Valley, was eastbound on Old Shakopee when he "collided with a pedestrian in the curbside lane," a police statement read. Nguyen remained at the scene.
