Education support professionals from the union representing Minneapolis teachers on Wednesday filed their intent to go on strike against the school district.

The executive board of the support professionals chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers previously said it would file a strike notice against Minneapolis Public Schools if no tentative agreement was reached by the end of the workday Wednesday. The deadline passed, and the intent to strike notice was filed late Wednesday afternoon, the union said in a news release. The filing starts a 10-day countdown and means the union could strike if it wishes beginning May 14.

"Education support professionals deserve a living wage, affordable health care, and recognition of their experience and training as teachers do," said Catina Taylor, president of the union's education support professionals chapter, in a news release. "This is what we need to retain education support professionals and keep the students learning, safe and engaged. Negotiations shouldn't be this hard."

At least 92% of the education support professionals voted last week in favor of authorizing a strike.

The intent to strike notice does not bind them to having to strike, and the two sides may still reach an agreement to avoid a walkout, the union said in the release. The union has been working on an expired contract for 10 months. The group is demanding a "substantial wage increase, more affordable health care and automatic steps to reward experience and encourage retention," according to the union release.

Last week, the teachers chapters of the union reached a tentative agreement on their contract with the district. The teachers are expected to vote on the proposal between May 8 and May 10.

June 14 is the last regularly scheduled day of school for the district.