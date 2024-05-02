A man has died from injuries he suffered during a domestic incident in Coon Rapids early Wednesday morning, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

A 25-year-old Coon Rapids man was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case, and remained in the Anoka County Jail as of Wednesday night, jail logs show.

Several law enforcement agencies responded around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to what they described as a "domestic incident" in the 10300 block of Jay Street Northwest in Coon Rapids, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. They found the man with life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, officers took the suspect into custody, the release states. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged. No other suspects are being sought in the case, the Sheriff's Office said.

Coon Rapids police, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Sheriff's Office are investigating.