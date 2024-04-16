A Crystal woman is accused of hoarding 124 cats in a home that has since been boarded up after being found unfit for habitation, meanwhile nine of the cats with severe upper respiratory infections were euthanized.

Shawna Maria Duffy, 47, faces ten felony counts of animal mistreatment, according to charges filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court. She makes a first appearance April 30 and an attorney for her is not yet listed. Duffy did not return phone calls.

The Animal Humane Society and law enforcement began investigating Duffy following reports of illegal animal waste dumping in neighboring Plymouth, where police set up a camera and license plate reader along Bass Lake Road to identify the suspect.

A man who is not identified in the criminal complaint admitted to dumping several bags full of feces from his girlfriend's house.

Police went to Duffy's home Feb. 2. Officers didn't find her, but they could hear numerous animals inside and were "met by a very strong odor of cat feces/urine" while standing 10 to 15 feet away from the closed front door, charges state.

Animal control returned a few weeks later but Duffy wasn't home. Again, there was a strong odor coming from the residence. Police and animal control, along with the Animal Humane Society, executed a search warrant at the end of February. Duffy was home during the search when 96 cats and kittens were recovered. Officers also located one cat skull and noted that the "the air was thick with ammonia," according to charges.

"Every surface of the inside floors, walls and any furniture were coated with mud-like substances determined to be dried cat feces and vomit," charges continued. All the litter boxes were full and occupied by cats. Felines were found in the crawl space under the main floor and some were inaccessible because of them climbing into holes in the walls and into furnace vents.

Officials returned four more times in March to continue removing cats.

Only one bowl of water was left in the kitchen sink, filled by a continuous drip, and a medium-sized plastic tote bin of food was let open for 124 cats to eat. All of them were dehydrated and malnourished.

City inspectors determined the home was unfit to live in. And the humane society, headquartered in Golden Valley, conducted forensic exams on the cats in the most severe conditions. The veterinary findings note that all 124 cats had upper respiratory infections with the majority having severe infections. About 70% were underweight.

A majority of the cats are unsocial, which presents barriers in rehoming.

Graham Brayshaw, director of veterinary medicine at the Humane Society, said all the surviving cats are at the Golden Valley shelter.

He said the organization doesn't celebrate cases like this, but securing gross misdemeanor and felony charges ensures that a defendant who is found guilty has mandated mental health follow-ups.

"I'm not worried about just this group of cats, but a potential next group of cats because hoarding has a 100% recidivism rate," he said. "We want to make sure the next cats are protected and taken care of, and gets the person the help they need."

He said people like Duffy are blinded to the suffering they are inflicting on animals. But once confronted with the severity of the problem, she willingly signed the cats over to the Humane Society, avoiding a potential legal battle. Brayshaw said with cats, a dozen cats can quickly escalate to something unmanageable.

"If you look at any county in Minnesota, I would be very surprised if you couldn't find at least a couple houses that are similar to this," Brayshaw said. "This was definitely worse than most."

Just last week, a St. Cloud animal shelter took in 94 cats that the Minnesota Federated Humane Society removed from a home in Crosby. Police executed a search warrant April 11, recovering the cats while eight were found dead.

Brayshaw said there has been an uptick in these cases, but they tend to pop up seasonally. In the spring, when people start to smell what they couldn't over winter, and in the fall, when people report over worries about animals freezing in the cold.

The best way to address or prevent animal abuse, mistreatment, neglect and hoarding is to report over the phone or online.

"It's not that different than thinking of any other crime or social worry. It's usually not a cop out there trying to catch everything when it's happening," he said. "It's usually a report that comes in."








