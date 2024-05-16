Crews continued to fight a wildfire, now covering more than 200 acres, Thursday in an area of the Superior National Forest northwest of Isabella, Minn.

On Wednesday, the forest officials reported the fire outside a prescribed burn area north of Hwy. 1. In an update on the fire Thursday morning, the Forest Service said in a news release that the "spot fire" began within the controlled burn area in the 72-acre Fry Unit, which is near Little Isabella River Campground and east of Fish Fry Lake.

The Fry Fire was 209 acres Thursday afternoon and currently is completely uncontained. No structures are threatened, according to the agency.

Aircraft dumped water on the fire Wednesday, with support from ground crews. Weather conditions, including light rain and cloud cover, have helped, the Forest Service added.

The agency has several planned prescribed burns this spring to reduce dangerous fuel loads, some created by factors like spruce budworm, which has killed off balsam firs. Crews burned 159 acres beginning Wednesday in the Slim Lake South Unit northwest of Ely and Burntside Lake and partly within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Crews recently finished a 390-acre burn off the Gunflint Trail.







