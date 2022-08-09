For dozens of Minnesota candidates for local, statewide and national offices, it's go time.

Primary polls opened this morning and Democrats around the Twin Cities are deciding whether to send Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum back to Congress. Republicans are picking which attorney general candidate takes on Democrat Keith Ellison this fall. And voters across the state are spending the day determining intra-party battles for legislative seats and local offices.

But in southern Minnesota, things get a little complicated.

There's the usual midterm primary race to narrow the field of First Congressional District hopefuls ahead of the November election. There's also a special election between Republican Brad Finstad, Democrat Jeff Ettinger and two marijuana party candidates. The special election will determine who temporarily represents the district in Washington following the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Whether that special election is compelling more voters to show up remains to be seen. As of mid-afternoon Monday, around 141,000 Minnesotans statewide had voted early, which was similar to the early voter turnout in the last midterm race — pre-COVID — in 2018.

While there were hotly contested Democratic and Republican primary battles for the governor's seat four years ago, neither DFL Gov. Tim Walz nor his GOP challenger Scott Jensen has a formidable primary opponent this year.

Still, they drew supporters to the polls.

Around 8:30 a.m., 30 people had come to vote at the Hosanna Church in Lakeville. After moving to Lakeville three years ago from Milwaukee, longtime Democrat Coleen Kittleson called Walz's approach to the job "balanced."

But Julie Kleiner, 61, a longtime resident of Lakeville, said, "I did not like Mr. Walz's response to the riots" — three times — to emphasize what prompted her vote for Jensen.

Elsewhere, much of the attention in Tuesday's primary is focused on congressional races. Along with the First District faceoffs, there are contentious metro area battles. Fifth District U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a DFL challenge from former Minneapolis city council member Don Samuels, and longtime Fourth District U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum is running against first-time DFL candidate Amane Badhasso.

At North Regional Library in Minneapolis, Rebecca Ramirez, 32, and Robert Ciborowski, 31, walked in from their home three blocks away. They voted for Omar, they said.

"I think the ways that she has handled herself in Congress as a Muslim woman is both inspiring and true to what she said she would do in the first place," Ciborowski said of Omar. "I also think Don Samuels is not a strong candidate at all compared to her."

Carolyn Pinke, 72, voted for Don Samuels — and said a bunch of her neighbors will, too.

"I like his points of view on things. He's a very good man," she said, adding that she supported his work to defeat "the defund-the-police movement."

She said: "I was in favor of that."

There has also been a lot of attention on elections for key legal posts.

Republicans Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow are running for attorney general, and the winner of that race will take on Democrat Keith Ellison in the fall. There's also a slate of seven candidates seeking the Hennepin County attorney's job, and that field will be narrowed to two.

Local races, too, are pulling people to the polls. In Brooklyn Center, turnout was light Tuesday morning.

By 9:15 a.m. just over 60 people had cast ballots at the city's Community Center where two precincts are voting. One of those was Lee Thao, who voted for Gov. Walz. "My vote counts," he said.

Kacey Gerspach said she voted for Mayor Mike Elliott this morning. From the last two elections, she said, she's learned that small elections matter and have a big impact.

"A lot of decisions start at the bottom," Gerspach said.

She also said she researched Brooklyn Center City Council candidates and didn't just vote for the ones who had lawn signs out.

Staff Writers Katie Galioto, Katelyn Vue and Tim Harlow contributed.

