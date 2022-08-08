The 2022 primary election in Minnesota has a special distinction: it's the first election to be held in Minnesota's new political districts, which were redrawn in February as part of the decennial redistricting process. The new districts could mean shake-ups for the Legislature, as incumbent legislators find themselves matched against members of their own party. There are also primaries in most of Minnesota's congressional districts, primaries for governor, attorney general and secretary of state, and for many county and city offices and school board seats, all to determine which names will appear on the ballot in the November general election.

But the state isn't quite done with its old districts yet. In Minnesota's First Congressional District, the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn earlier this year has led to a special election, conducted on the day of the primary, to fill the seat for the rest of Hagedorn's term. That election is being held in the former First District boundaries. Voters in the new First District will also vote in a primary to determine the candidates for November, who are running to hold the seat in 2023 and beyond.

How we call winners:

Winners for Republican and DFL primaries in federal, statewide and legislative races are called by the Associated Press.

For local races and for candidates in the Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis primaries, winners will be marked if 100% of precincts have reported. However, to account for mail-in votes and potential recounts, the Star Tribune will only mark a winner if their vote total is higher than the total of the next runner-up by 3 percentage points or 250 votes, whichever is more.

Results are expected after polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 9. All election results are unofficial until certified by county or state canvassing boards.

Incumbents are marked with (i).