It's primary day in Minnesota.

Thousands of Minnesotans will head to the polls Tuesday to pick who will represent their party in the fall midterm battles for Congress, statewide offices, the Legislature and local posts.

This is the first election using the state's new political boundaries after congressional and legislative district maps were redrawn in February. Voters can check where to vote and who is on their ballot using the Secretary of State's polling place finder.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots must arrive by primary day, and those dropping off ballots at their local election office need to do so before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 141,000 people had voted early compared to about 144,000 early voters in the last midterm primary election.

"Primary turnout is particularly tough to predict. So much of it depends on people's engagement with particular races," Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday, noting there's no heated governor's race primary like there was in 2018. But he added, "We've got some hot races — we've got a special general election tomorrow for the First Congressional District in southern Minnesota."

Minnesotans who live in the First District are voting in the primary as well as in a special election to determine who will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.

