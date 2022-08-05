The Minneapolis early voting center was ready for a crowd. Workers set up stanchions outside in case a queue formed and a throng of elections staff stood ready to assist.

But the hordes of early voters they saw two years ago did not return this week.

"It's kind of the end of COVID and people don't feel like, 'Oh, I have to do this, I don't know if I'll be sick or if I'll get sick," said Stephanie McCullough-Cain, a chaplain at the VA Medical Center, who dropped off her mail ballot Thursday because she has a party on Tuesday's primary day.

About 105,000 Minnesotans statewide have voted in-person or by mail for the primary election as of Thursday. Early turnout has plummeted from the record-breaking numbers of the 2020 election, when Minnesotans were avoiding crowds in the first months of the pandemic. It appears likely to end up similar to the last midterm primary in 2018, when about 144,000 absentee ballots were accepted.

Meanwhile, candidates facing off with primary opponents — or competing in the First Congressional District special election — are urging to get people to vote early or show up at the polls Tuesday.

In the First District, GOP candidate Brad Finstad's campaign spokesman said texts, phone calls and ads are intensifying in the final days. Fifth District U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is holding a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday with several fellow progressive Democratic congresswomen known as "The Squad." And U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum has four door-knocking events planned this weekend, as her DFL primary challenger Amane Badhasso is also hitting neighborhoods, farmers markets and a county fair.

"It's an all-out push," McCollum's chief of staff Bill Harper said. "But it's August in Minnesota."

It remains to be seen how many voters are paying attention in the middle of summer — particularly when the primary election doesn't have a hotly contested top-of-the-ticket race for the governor's office.

"The competitive races drive so much of [the turnout]," said Aaron Grossman, a Minneapolis elections supervisor. He noted lagging primary participation doesn't necessarily mean that will be the case in November.

"I definitely wouldn't say a primary voter turnout number has a direct bearing on the general election. They are just two different things," he said.

Election officials have been watching closely to see if the massive popularity of absentee voting in the 2020 election would continue this year.

"We just don't know what the staying power of that may be," Grossman said, noting that people needed to request a ballot to vote by mail again this election and might not have tuned in early enough to do so. Ballots must arrive at election offices by Tuesday.

At the Minneapolis early voting center, several people said they had cast their ballots early for the first time two years ago and liked the convenience.

"I like it early. Then you are done and don't have to worry about it on that day," Nancy Miller said, as her husband Paul Spika chimed in, "Avoid the crowds."

A bucket full of “I voted early” stickers sit near an exit door at the Minneapolis early voting center.

In Hennepin County, Elections Manager Ginny Gelms said Thursday the county had only accepted about 20,500 absentee ballots compared to nearly six times that at that point in time in 2020 and around 22,000 in 2018.

"The number of absentee ballots we have in right now, is that going to be indicative of turnout overall for this primary? Or is it just that a few fewer people are voting absentee and those people will show up in the polling place on primary day? Maybe people are interested in going back to the polling place after having stayed home two years ago," Gelms mused.

Interest in the primary four years ago may have been buoyed by a wide-open governor's race and two U.S. Senate primary elections, including a special primary to fill Sen. Al Franken's then-open seat, Ramsey County spokeswoman Allison Winters noted. However, she said one week ahead of this year's primary Ramsey County had accepted about 2,200 more ballots than they had at this point in 2018. Typically about 75% of their absentee voting happens in the week ahead of Election Day, Winters noted, so they expect a significant increase.

Several early voters in Minneapolis said this year they were motivated to turn out by the battle for the open Hennepin County Attorney's seat and the Fifth District primary between incumbent Omar and challenger Don Samuels.

Heated Minnesota legislative primaries are also encouraging voters in certain pockets of the state to show up on Tuesday or before. The once-a-decade redistricting process, which redrew political district boundaries, contributed to a higher-than-usual number of primary races this year. Republicans have about two dozen primaries for House or Senate seats. Democrats have fewer intra-party battles but are facing off in a number of districts, including several St. Paul seats.

Legislative candidates and the campaign arms of the House and Senate caucuses have been door knocking and sending out last-minute emails urging people to have a voting plan or to contribute to their campaign.

While candidates running for everything from the state Legislature to attorney general are making their final primary pitches to Minnesotans, the biggest battle may lie in southern Minnesota's First Congressional District. Voters there will not only narrow the political field on Tuesday, they will send someone to Washington to fill the open seat previously held by U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.

"Trying to get people to go — that maybe wouldn't normally be primary voters, because it's not a primary, but it's on a primary day — is a little bit of an effort in education," said GOP candidate Finstad's campaign spokesman David FitzSimmons. "A lot of people are very aware and very energized to vote. And there's others where definitely the confusion factor is there."

The dynamics of Tuesday's election are complicated, agreed DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger's deputy campaign manager Maggiy Emery. But she said in a statement that they have hundreds of volunteers working to turn out voters.

"We feel confident that Jeff's efforts to show up in every corner of the district from Luverne to La Crescent have given voters the knowledge and tools they need to confidently make their special election and primary election votes count on or before Tuesday," Emery said.