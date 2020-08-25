Minnesota voter turnout triples as majority cast absentee ballots

0 early votes were counted in this year's state primary... ...comprising most of an estimated 912,700 total votes. absentee/mail

60%



Six out of every 10 Minnesotans who voted in the August primary election cast their ballot absentee or by mail — a surge that helped voter turnout to triple over the last presidential election year in 2016. According to numbers received last week from the Secretary of State's office, an estimated 543,652 of the 912,714 ballots cast in the primary were principally submitted under the state's no-excuse absentee voting rules, which allow voters to request a ballot before Election Day and submit it by mail or in person without having to visit their traditional polling place. That option has become increasingly popular since it was enacted in 2014 but exploded in popularity this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, more Minnesotans cast more absentee ballots this year than voted in any capacity during the 2016 primary.

Estimated Minnesota state primary turnout by year 2020

22%

2018

23%

2016

7%

2014

10%



Locally, it also helped drive Minneapolis' highest primary turnout in 50 years. Roughly two-thirds of the city's ballots were cast early, and less than a percent of absentee votes were spoiled. Many counties in the Twin Cities metro area also saw most of their primary vote arrive absentee, despite mail-in balloting traditionally being more common in rural areas. Some areas of Greater Minnesota, including Cook County and Grant County, saw more than 90 percent of their ballots cast absentee. Only about 5 percent of the total early vote was in-person.

Percent of vote that was absentee/mail 0% 100%