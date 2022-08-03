Preview coverage of the Minnesota primary election on Aug. 9, 2022.
- Special election in Minnesota CD1: Brad Finstad vs. Jeff Ettinger
- Minnesota CD4 DFL primary: Betty McCollum vs. Amane Badhasso
- Minnesota CD5 DFL primary: Ilhan Omar vs. Don Samuels
- Minnesota attorney general GOP primary: Jim Schultz vs. Doug Wardlow
- Key Minnesota legislative primaries
- Hennepin County Attorney primary
