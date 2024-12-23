The only points off turnovers came on a possession on which the Vikings offense lost 3 yards in three plays. The defense handed the offense the ball at the Seattle 31 when a crafty blindside pressure from Josh Metellus created the first interception of rookie Dallas Turner’s career. The ensuing “drive” would have been a total buzzkill if not for rookie kicker Will Reichard, aka “Stone Cold Killer,” the nickname special teams coordinator Matt Daniels often uses to describe the kid who turned that dud of a drive into a 52-yard field goal and a 10-point lead. Reichard also made a 48-yarder and three PATs, including one from 48 yards thanks to Jefferson’s 15-yard taunting penalty after his touchdown. Reichard is 32-for-32 on PATs and 17-for-20 on field goals, with two of his three misses coming when he tried to play through a quad injury.