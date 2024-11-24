Vikings

Live: Vikings try to extend winning streak in NFC North clash vs. Bears in Chicago

The Vikings wrap up a three-game road trip at Soldier Field, facing No. 1 pick Caleb Williams for the first time.

November 24, 2024 at 5:14PM
Vikings fans Juan Carlos Romero and Dereck Romero of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, pose for a photo before Sunday's game at Soldier Field against the Bears. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings (8-2) finish the season with seven consecutive NFC games, including four in the division. They have won four consecutive games at Soldier Field; they are looking for their fourth victory in a row against a 4-6 Bears team that has lost its past four, including a one-point loss on a blocked field goal last week. The Vikings will try to end their three-game road trip with a perfect record before starting a stretch of four home games in five weeks. Young quarterbacks have yet to solve Brian Flores’ Vikings defense. Can No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams pull it off?

  • Kickoff: Noon Sunday
  • Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
  • TV: Fox
  • Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 381, 820 (Vikings), 226, 805 (Bears)
  • Line: Vikings by 3½
  • Scoreboard: NFL Week 12

This is the live report of the Vikings' game against the Bears. Check back here often for updates and analysis from Soldier Field:

