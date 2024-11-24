Live: Vikings try to extend winning streak in NFC North clash vs. Bears in Chicago

The Vikings (8-2) finish the season with seven consecutive NFC games, including four in the division. They have won four consecutive games at Soldier Field; they are looking for their fourth victory in a row against a 4-6 Bears team that has lost its past four, including a one-point loss on a blocked field goal last week. The Vikings will try to end their three-game road trip with a perfect record before starting a stretch of four home games in five weeks. Young quarterbacks have yet to solve Brian Flores’ Vikings defense. Can No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams pull it off?