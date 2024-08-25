The Vikings will trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and in doing so, they could move on from several members of their 2022 draft class. But which ones?
Who makes the final cut? Our final Vikings 53-man roster projection
The Vikings roster must get down to 53 by Tuesday, and staff writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer offer their opinions as to who makes it and who doesn’t.
Those are the biggest points of difference in the final 53-man projections from Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer, two of our Vikings beat writers. Here are their picks for who makes the team:
Quarterback
Goessling (3): Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
I went back and forth on Hall for a while; a new NFL rule allows teams to use a practice squad QB as their emergency quarterback on gamedays, freeing up a roster spot for another player who might be used more frequently. I’ve heard this week the Vikings have considered trying to get Hall through waivers to the practice squad. But after the way he played in the preseason, I’m just not sure they’ll risk losing a QB they drafted and developed.
Krammer (3): same
I can’t imagine Kevin O’Connell, the former NFL backup quarterback, moving on from Hall after the finish Hall just had in Philadelphia. J.J. McCarthy’s injury should open a door for Hall, a 2023 fifth-round pick, to make the roster as the No. 3 passer. We know Darnold will start; Mullens will be the primary backup.
Running back
Goessling (4): Aaron Jones Sr., Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham
Andrew and I agree here, and there should be roles for all four players in this group. I expect Chandler to get a decent share of the carries, with Nwangwu more involved in the offense than he’s been in the past and Ham playing more as the Vikings more frequently use heavier personnel.
Krammer (4): same
Jones is the unquestioned leader, and Chandler is the No. 2 option. Nwangwu, the dynamic kick returner, has shown signs of growth as a running back. It should be fun to see what they have in store for Nwangwu in the new kickoff format.
Wide receiver
Goessling (6): Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield Sr., Trishton Jackson
Nailor is probably the No. 3 receiver heading into the season and could even be the No. 2 if Addison is still bothered by his left ankle sprain. Sherfield is a solid run blocker who has put together a good preseason as a receiver, and Jackson has been one of the stars of camp.
Krammer (6): same
Nailor, a 2022 sixth-round pick, will have a role in the offense. Powell is mostly a slot-only option, but he’s a reliable veteran and punt returner, too. Jackson and Sherfield may have both played their way onto the roster with strong practices and preseason games. Even Lucky Jackson had a strong finish in Philadelphia, but they’re probably not keeping seven receivers.
Tight end
Goessling (3): Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse
Our only difference here is Muse vs. Robert Tonyan; they’ve both dealt with injury issues recently, and I like what Tonyan has done as a receiver when he’s been healthy. But his back spasms have kept him off the field for most of August. Muse is only 25, which is part of the reason I gave him the edge here. Injury lists could help the Vikings keep one or both players in the organization.
Krammer (3): Tonyan instead of Muse
Mundt and Oliver will lead the way until the injured T.J. Hockenson returns. New addition Tonyan, the ex-Packers and Bears tight end, is a strong receiving threat. He’s also 30 years old and missed a chunk of camp due to a back injury. Muse has also been sidelined by an undisclosed issue. I think they lean toward keeping a veteran contributor in Tonyan, even if there’s an injury risk.
Offensive line
Goessling (9): T Christian Darrisaw, G Blake Brandel, C Garrett Bradbury, G Ed Ingram, T Brian O’Neill, T Dan Quessenberry, T Walter Rouse, C/G Dan Feeney, G Dalton Risner
Andrew and I differed here on Risner vs. Michael Jurgens, the seventh-round pick the Vikings want to develop as a center. Jurgens has struggled in the preseason, and the practice squad could be an option for him. Risner’s back injury is a question mark here, but like Feeney, he has guaranteed money that could help keep him on the roster as an experienced guard in case Brandel or Ingram struggles. Guard Tyrese Robinson has also pushed for a spot.
Krammer (9): C/G Jurgens instead of Risner
The Vikings’ starting five will feature a new starter, Brandel, at left guard. I’ll go out on a limb and say the Vikings eat $1.1 million guaranteed and cut Risner, who has been sidelined the last few weeks due to a back injury. They have been getting long preseason looks at Jurgens and Robinson, and both could be candidates to take a ninth or 10th spot on the roster. Risner, who was left available on the open market the last couple of years, could return on the practice squad — in one observer’s opinion.
Defensive line
Goessling (5): Harrison Phillips, Jerry Tillery, Jonathan Bullard, Jonah Williams, Levi Drake Rodriguez
No disagreement here; the Vikings would move on from 2023 draft pick Jaquelin Roy in this scenario, and undrafted free agent Taki Taimani has made an impression at nose tackle. Rodriguez, the excitable seventh-round pick, has shown quickness and active hands that could get him a role in passing situations.
Krammer (5): same
The D-line is a tough projection. There are close calls in cutting Taimani and Roy, but the Vikings have enough versatile veterans in Phillips, Bullard, Tiller and Jihad Ward, who can align inside, to make it work.
Outside linebacker
Goessling (6): Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Pat Jones II, Ward, Bo Richter
We differed here on Richter vs. Andre Carter II, who had two sacks and three QB hits on Saturday. Carter was a top undrafted free agent for the Vikings a year ago, and I had a hard time leaving him off the roster here. Richter, though, has made an impression on coaches in camp and the preseason, and I think he stays.
Krammer (6): Carter instead of Richter
This is a much better group than 2023, even after losing Danielle Hunter. Greenard, Van Ginkel and Turner — all newcomers — will play a lot. Jones and Ward will have roles. The only way we differ is that developmental spot, where I think Carter earned a chance to stick around.
Inside linebacker
Goessling (3): Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Kamu Grugier-Hill
You’ll see the 2022 draft class referenced quite a bit in the next section; I have the Vikings cutting Brian Asamoah II, their third-round pick from that season. He could stay as a special teamer, but the Vikings like their options in front of him enough that I could see him as a trade candidate.
Krammer (4): the same three plus Asamoah
This roster projection feels like a battle over which 2022 draft picks to release. In my final opinion (I have differed on this through three projections this month), I believe the Vikings will keep Asamoah, the 2022 third-round pick, while cutting a later 2022 draft pick in the next section. Dallas Gant, the undrafted free agent out of Toledo, likely earned a practice squad spot.
Cornerback
Goessling (6): Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Dwight McGlothern, Fabian Moreau
In my projection, Evans stays; in Andrew’s, he goes. The 2022 fourth-round pick lost his starting spot late last year, and the Vikings’ continued moves at corner suggest they’re still not sold on him. Barring an intriguing trade offer, I think the lengthy corner stays and gets a chance to develop in man coverage.
Krammer (5): the same except no Evans
Cutting Evans, who started 17 games over the last two years, might be a bridge too far for a secondary relying on older veterans in Gilmore and Griffin. But I’m not sold that Evans merits a spot as coordinator Brian Flores shifts to more man coverage. They need corners who can turn and make plays on the ball, which has rarely been Evans’ game. McGlothern, the undrafted rookie, gets my nod, too, after making many splash plays. Moreau, 30, is likely the next man up after joining the team in the middle of training camp.
Safety
Goessling (5): Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward
Metellus and Jackson have improved to the point where there’s no space for Lewis Cine, the first pick of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s tenure as general manager. If the Vikings can trade Cine, they’ll save $1.75 million in cap space. Ward has played some cornerback and could see time there, as well.
Krammer (5): same
No surprises here, even if the Vikings cut Cine as we both project will happen. Cine could also be traded if the Vikings find a willing partner. He needs a fresh start, as it’s clear his chances of cracking the lineup in Minnesota are slim to none.
Specialists
Goessling (3): Will Reichard (K), Ryan Wright (P), Andrew DePaola (LS)
Reichard has been as impressive through camp as any Vikings kicker in recent memory, and DePaola is an All-Pro. Wright might have the least job security here, but he stays for now after winning the job in training camp.
Krammer (3): same
Reichard, the sixth-round pick out of Alabama, had a very strong camp and preseason. What could go wrong? Wright, entering his third year, won a summer competition against Seth Vernon after what coordinator Matt Daniels called a “sophomore slump” from Wright in 2023.
