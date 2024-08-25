Who makes the final cut? Our final Vikings 53-man roster projection

The Vikings’ starting five will feature a new starter, Brandel, at left guard. I’ll go out on a limb and say the Vikings eat $1.1 million guaranteed and cut Risner, who has been sidelined the last few weeks due to a back injury. They have been getting long preseason looks at Jurgens and Robinson, and both could be candidates to take a ninth or 10th spot on the roster. Risner, who was left available on the open market the last couple of years, could return on the practice squad — in one observer’s opinion.