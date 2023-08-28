The Vikings made an initial wave of roster cuts on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday's deadline for all teams to set initial 53-man rosters.

The team parted ways with 15 players, including quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who was signed last week as an emergency option with both Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens sitting out the preseason finale against the Cardinals. The Vikings also waived nose tackle Calvin Avery; cornerbacks Jameson Houston, C.J. Coldon Jr. and Kalon Barnes; receiver Garett Maag; linebacker Wilson Huber; running back Abram Smith; tight end Colin Thompson; offensive tackles Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams; and center Josh Sokol.

Cornerback Tay Gowan, who was held out of Saturday's game against Arizona, was waived with an injury designation. Two veteran players with at least four accrued NFL seasons — safety Jake Gervase and linebacker Tanner Vallejo — were released and do not have to be exposed to waivers.

An additional 22 moves must be made before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The Vikings began Sunday night by agreeing to trade second-year offensive tackle Vederian Lowe to the Patriots for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

Minnesota had 91 players on the offseason roster with French defensive lineman Junior Aho having an exemption through the NFL's international program. Aho is eligible for a practice squad exemption.