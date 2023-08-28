The Vikings have traded second-year tackle Vederian Lowe to the Patriots, according to two NFL sources, and will recoup a sixth-round pick from New England.

Lowe, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Illinois, appeared in four games last season on special teams. He spent this summer as the fourth tackle behind swing tackle Oli Udoh and starters Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill.

Lowe became the second offensive tackle acquired by the Patriots on Sunday, when New England also acquired former Cleveland Browns tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr. — a former South Dakota State standout.

Lowe got a lot of reps this preseason, playing 140 snaps — second among Vikings offensive linemen — including 129 at left tackle through three exhibitions. He also allowed the second-most pressures in pass protection among Minnesota's linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings are currently slated to enter the regular season with Udoh, the fifth-year tackle, as the top backup option behind Darrisaw and O'Neill.

All NFL teams must trim 90-man preseason rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Star Tribune staff writer Ben Goessling contributed to this report.