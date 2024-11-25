Analysis: Despite ‘sour taste’ from season-ending loss, coach Eric Ramsay and Minnesota United accomplished much in first year together

“We’ve had a lot of success over the course of the last three months or so by committing extra bodies to the attack, being more dynamic by creating 3-v-2s and 2-v-1s in wide areas through the outside center back or one of the 6s [central midfielders], particularly Hassani [Dotson],” Ramsay said. “We didn’t want lose that element from our game, but we did want to be more conservative than we would be normally, and I just felt like we didn’t strike that balance well where we needed to be really detailed behind the ball as we attacked.”