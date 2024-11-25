Everyone knows that the way to win in the MLS playoffs is with defense and opportune finishing.
Minnesota United’s season ends in Western Conference semifinals with 6-2 loss to Galaxy
The Loons had given up two goals in their previous seven matches, but the high-powered Galaxy scored three in each half against them.
Nobody told the LA Galaxy, though. They’re just going to win by scoring tons of goals.
Minnesota United went into Sunday’s Western Conference semifinal in Los Angeles, looking to use their top-notch defense to clamp down on the Galaxy’s star-studded attack. It’s accepted road-game wisdom: stop the other team, maybe steal a goal of your own, and hope to keep the home team quiet.
In this game, that hope lasted exactly 28 seconds — and presaged the rest of the night, as the Loons went down to a 6-2 defeat.
All it took was one bad pass, and All-Star Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig got loose, driving forward into space with the ball in exactly the way the Loons wanted to prevent. He fed an extraordinary long pass to star winger Gabriel Pec, who beat a defender and then beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, giving the Galaxy the lead before the smoke from the fans’ flares had even begun to dissipate.
It took the Loons’ Kelvin Yeboah less than five minutes to respond. With one defender and the keeper in front of him, on the left side on the penalty area, he chose the simplest method of getting past both: blasting a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner on the near side of the net, leaving Galaxy keeper John McCarthy grasping at straws.
The Galaxy, though, were back on top in the 18th minute. Dejan Joveljic won a foul just outside the right side of the Minnesota penalty area, and then was perfectly placed in the middle of the Loons defense to head Marco Reus’s free kick inside the far post.
The Loons gave up only two goals in the seven matches preceding this one; it took the Galaxy less than 18 minutes to equal that total. It took them just over 18 minutes to double their lead, too.
Right back Miki Yamane snuck down the left side of the Loons defense, and a long pass from the Galaxy back line found him there. Yamane’s cross went all the way across to the back post, where Joseph Paintsil was behind the defense to poke home LA’s third goal.
Just before halftime, Minnesota got one more goal back, from the penalty spot. Joveljic kicked Harvey in the penalty area, giving Yeboah a chance from twelve yards, where he’s been deadly for Minnesota. McCarthy actually saved Yeboah’s first effort, but replay showed that the goalkeeper was off of his goal line, and the kick was retaken. At his second attempt, Yeboah drove the ball into the side netting, cutting the Galaxy lead to 3-2.
It was a first half that was entirely the opposite of Minnesota’s game plan, of their hope to be defensively solid and win a low-scoring contest.
Pec did it again in the second half, scoring in the 50th minute — and while the 23-year-old Brazilian had 16 goals in the regular season, few could have been as good as this one. It was all Pec, who picked up the ball twenty yards into his own half, then dribbled past three Loons defenders on a straight line to the Minnesota goal, finishing inside the far post for a second time.
St. Clair saved a Gabriel Pec penalty kick, deep into the second half, but other than confirming his status as the king of penalties, all it did was make the final scoreline better. Loons defender Jefferson Díaz was sent off with less than ten minutes to go, for a pair of second-half yellow cards, killing any hope of a Minnesota comeback.
That Paintsil and Joveljic managed to both score goals following the red card was merely a padding of the scoresheet. By the end, Pec, Paintsil, and Joveljic all had a pair of goals to their names.
Los Angeles has scored four or more goals in all three of its playoff games this season, and is the highest seed remaining in the tournament — giving the Galaxy a chance to play two more games at home, where they haven’t lost all year.
The Loons, meanwhile, will have no more to do this season — except to figure out where their plan went wrong in Los Angeles.
