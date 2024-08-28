Introducing the Minnesota Top 20, the Star Tribune’s new statewide high school football ranking

Edina, the 2023 Class 6A runner-up, is ranked second but can make a strong case for the top spot. After a 1-3 start in 2023, the Hornets coalesced around the passing of QB Mason West and the running of RB John Warpinski. They won eight in a row before narrowly losing to Centennial in the Class 6A championship game. Warpinski has graduated, but West, a 6-6, 200-pound junior with big-time collegiate potential, is a nice piece to build around. He has weapons to throw to in receivers Meyer Swinney and Trillion Sorrell.