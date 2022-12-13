Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
9 p.m. Wednesday, crypto.com Arena
TV: ESPN, BSN Extra Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: The Clippers are seventh in the West at 16-13. ... They are the second-lowest scoring team in the NBA (107.9) but have the fourth best defense (108.7). ... Paul George leads the Clippers in scoring (23.8) and Ivica Zubac averages 10.9 rebounds per game. ... Ex-Gopher Amir Coffey has started six games and averages 3.8 points and 14.6 minutes. ...The Wolves are 6-7 on the road after losing twice in Portland. ... G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable, F Taurean Prince (shoulder) is doubtful and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is out.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
'I can do this': Q&A with new Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook
After eight successful seasons at Washington, the newly named Gophers coach discusses why he changed jobs, replacing Hugh McCutcheon and how he views the current roster.
Lynx
Lynx name Duwelius general manager after Reeve's promotion
Clare Duwelius, who had been the assistant GM for five seasons, will be in her 10th year with the Lynx. In addition to coaching, Cheryl Reeve is now president of basketball operations.
Sports
Streets of Argentina turn into party as team reaches final
The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final.
Sports
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
With surging runs and a striker's instinct, Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final.
Wild
Wild welcome road-tested Red Wings to Xcel Energy Center
Detroit just finished a 2-1-1 road trip and is 6-4-3 overall as the visitor this season.