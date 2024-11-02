The Wolves continued finding Gobert on lobs throughout the night. Both Edwards and DiVincenzo hit him on a couple in the third as the Wolves built an 86-78 lead. Jamal Murray (six points) left the game in the third quarter in concussion protocol after he made contact with Edwards during a possession in the third. Without Murray, the Nuggets still kept it close, 91-85, entering the fourth. The Wolves couldn’t take advantage of the minutes Jokic rested to begin the fourth and led by just four after he checked back in. The Nuggets took a 106-102 lead on a 7-0 run after Gobert committed a flagrant foul one against Jokic for making contact with an elbow in Jokic’s face. A Jokic three and a Porter putback forced a timeout from Chris Finch with 6:14 to play. The Wolves went 3:43 without a point as Denver took a 10-point lead, its largest of the night.