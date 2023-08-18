What a difference two years has made at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand.

Maybe just as important: Eighteen years of experience. That's how long the fair's deputy general manager for entertainment and marketing, Renee Alexander, has been lining up artists to perform on the big stage.

Despite transitioning into a new job as the fair's general manager this year — a tribute to her success in her old role — Alexander was able to put together arguably her strongest lineup yet for 2023. It could even be held up as one of the fair's strongest lineups ever, or at least a top one so far this century.

This year's grandstand roster from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4 includes: rootsy, Grammy-winning Americana favorites Brandi Carlile and the Chicks; newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran; country music megastar Keith Urban; enduring pop hunks the Jonas Brothers; R&B mainstays Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan; modern rock-radio staples the Black Keys; an oldies package with the Turtles, Little Anthony and Gary Puckett; and two Minnesota-rooted headliners, the Hold Steady and Yung Gravy.

"We are certainly thrilled with where we're sitting right now," Alexander said.

That's a far cry from how she felt in 2021, when the fair returned from a one-year COVID hiatus and still faced a lot of uncertainty and hesitation from attendees and the still-reeling concert industry. Hence having the Chainsmokers, Kevin Costner, George Thorogood and a two-thirds-original TLC as headliners that year, alongside more solid sellers Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw (country music tours were the first to widely reconvene).

Brandi Carlile performed to a packed grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Minnesota State Fair.

"That one stung and was a tough year for everyone," Alexander confirmed.

Last year was better, at least from a sales standpoint, with diva extraordinaire Diana Ross, Pitbull, Florida Georgia Line, an REO/Styx twofer, Alice in Chains and the Zac Brown Band.

This year is well on track to top 2022, though. At press time, fair officials reported that ticket sales are 30% stronger in 2023 than they were at the same time last year.

Grandstanding: by the numbers

Here's a by-the-numbers rundown to quantify the strength of this year's lineup.

7: Number of acts on the lineup that have filled local arenas (Chicks, Urban, Boyz II Men, Duran Duran, Jo Bros, Carlile, and Carlile's opener Wynonna Judd).

Number of acts on the lineup that have filled local arenas (Chicks, Urban, Boyz II Men, Duran Duran, Jo Bros, Carlile, and Carlile's opener Wynonna Judd). 6: Number of acts that have landed No. 1 albums (Black Keys, Chicks, Urban, Boyz, Duran Duran, Jonases).

Number of acts that have landed No. 1 albums (Black Keys, Chicks, Urban, Boyz, Duran Duran, Jonases). 4: Number of this year's shows either completely sold out (Carlile) or down to the very limited "obstructed view" seats (Chicks, Urban, Jo Bros).

Number of this year's shows either completely sold out (Carlile) or down to the very limited "obstructed view" seats (Chicks, Urban, Jo Bros). 3: Number of acts in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Chaka Khan, Little Anthony, Duran Duran).

Number of acts in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Chaka Khan, Little Anthony, Duran Duran). 2: The number of women more than twice his age with whom Rochester-raised Aug. 30 headliner Yung Gravy, 27, has gone on dates (counting Martha Stewart and reality TV star Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling).

The number of women more than twice his age with whom Rochester-raised Aug. 30 headliner Yung Gravy, 27, has gone on dates (counting Martha Stewart and reality TV star Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling). 1: Number of acts that have sold out First Avenue at least two dozen times (Bob Mould, playing with the Hold Steady on Sept. 2).

Back with a vengeance

As much as her experience and connections likely helped boost this year's grandstand schedule — the Chicks, Carlile and Urban are all acts she's worked with before who could be playing bigger venues — Alexander was also quick to point out some of the other mitigating circumstances.

First and foremost: The concert industry has rebounded with a vengeance in 2023 after its long lull from COVID, a fact that any music fan with big dents on their credit card statement can verify. Industry giant Live Nation, for instance, has already reported a 20% increase in revenue and forecast a record year in total number of ticket sales.

"Clearly, we are benefiting from the amount of artists who've hit the road again this year," Alexander said, estimating that about a third of this year's grandstand headliners approached her asking for their fair gig, instead of the other way around.

"I think that speaks well to them liking the venue and the chance to perform for fairgoers."

Also, she said, concertgoers are once again buying tickets in advance, without COVID-related worries or the fear the shows might be postponed.

This year might just be something of a bellwether, too. Alexander said offers are already being made to artists for 2024 concerts, further in advance than normal.

"Clearly, we're seeing a comeback for the concert industry, and we're not seeing any hint that we've reached a saturation point yet," she said.

Alexander, by the way, is going to remain active on the concert booking end, even as she moves to her new job overseeing all facets of the fair.

Who could blame her, after a year like this one?

Or, are these the best grandstand lineups ever?

Here are five historic years we picked out as being some of the best ever for concerts at the Minnesota State Fair.

1972: Neil Diamond, Sonny and Cher, John Denver with Kenny Rogers, Merle Haggard with Waylon Jennings, Bobby Goldsboro with Anne Murray, Up With People, and an oldies package with Sonny James, Lynn Anderson, Tom T. Hall and Tex Ritter (never mind the glaring lack of diversity).

Kiss played the State Fair grandstand on August 29, 2012.

1985: Willie Nelson with Jennings, Neil Young, Tom Jones, Night Ranger, Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Loggins, Alabama, the Suburbs (never mind the glaring lack of women headliners).

1995: Tony Bennett, Brooks & Dunn, Amy Grant with Alison Krauss, B.B. King with Jimmie Vaughan, Chicago, Alabama, Etta James with J. Geils, Alan Jackson with Faith Hill, the Mavericks.

2010: Rush, Kiss, Brandi Carlile, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, a trio tour with Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs and Donald Fagen, and the ever-popular "Weird" Al Yankovic.

2012: Kiss with Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples, Journey with Pat Benatar, Rascal Flatts with Little Big Town, Semisonic with the Jayhawks, Alan Jackson, Anita Baker, Blake Shelton, Demi Lovato.