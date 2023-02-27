Retiring Minnesota State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer will be succeeded in the post by his deputy for the past 13 years, Renee Alexander.

"My commitment to the Minnesota State Fair extends well beyond this merely being a job," Alexander said in a statement, adding that she loves the institution as a showcase for the best of the state, a place where memories are made, "where 'The Great Minnesota Get-Together' is more than a slogan; it drives at our mission."

Hammer called Alexander, 56, perfect for the job. "She has a deep understanding and appreciation for the State Fair's powerful impact here in Minnesota and beyond. She knows what it takes to keep the shine on our state treasure," Hammer said in a statement.

Alexander has been with the fair for 20 years, originally working in entertainment and marketing from 1989 through 1994. She left and came back in 2005.

It's a big transition for the fair and Hammer, who is in his 27th year as CEO. The St. Paul native has worked at the fair for five decades.

As Hammer's deputy, Alexander oversaw all of the fair's entertainment programs, including booking and producing events at the grandstand. She also leads the State Fair's educational programming, marketing and communications, media relations, web and publications, archives and ticketing departments.

State Fair Board President Joe Scapanski said he's confident she's the right choice. "The Great Minnesota Get-Together is world-famous for its tradition of excellence," he said. "We're looking forward to Renee's vision of maintaining that tradition and building on the State Fair's amazing legacy."

Alexander is a former board chair of the International Entertainment Buyers Association and an active participant with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. She has a degree in degree in business communications from the University of Wisconsin in River Falls.

She will step into the new role later this spring when Hammer retires. A fair spokeswoman said compensation is still being worked out so her salary isn't yet known; Hammer's salary was $350,000.