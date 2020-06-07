Minnesota on Sunday added 388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its statewide tally on Sunday, and 16 deaths from the novel viral respiratory illness.

Of the 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 that have been diagnosed nationally, 27,886 have been in Minnesota, including nearly 3,000 health care workers. About 23,000 Minnesotans have recovered from their symptoms and no longer need to remain in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

A total of 1,186 Minnesotans have died with confirmed cases of the illness. More than 90% of the people in Minnesota who have died from the illness were aged 60 or older, according to a Star Tribune analysis of the state data.

Early Sunday, Marny Xiong, chairwoman of the St. Paul school board, became one of the youngest victims of the disease in Minnesota. Xiong, 31, had been critically ill with COVID-19 for the past month and died at University of Minnesota Fairview Medical Center.

Xiong was elected to the St. Paul school board three years ago and became its chairwoman this year.

Of the 16 new fatalities reported Sunday, 14 of the people lived in long-term care, assisted living, or group homes for behavioral health. All of the new deaths except one in Hennepin County happened in people who were at least 60 years old.

The number of people getting regular and intensive levels of care in the hospital for COVID-19 has been declining in recent days.

On Sunday, there were 199 people in hospital intensive-care units being treated for COVID-19, the lowest total since May 13. There were another 251 people in regular hospital beds on Sunday, the lowest since May 10.