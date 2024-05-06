The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W are closed at 90th Street in Bloomington as the State Patrol responds to a crash involving a pedestrian.
The State Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was struck just before 6:30 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted off the freeway and being directed up and down the ramps to get past the scene, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
The lanes are expected to be closed for the next four hours, MnDOT said.
By 6:50 a.m., traffic was backed up to 106th Street near the Minnesota River.
