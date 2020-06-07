Marny Xiong, chairwoman of the St. Paul school board, died Sunday from COVID-19, her family announced.

Xiong, 31, had been critically ill from the disease for the past month leading up to her death at University of Minnesota Fairview Medical Center, according to her family.

Through Sunday, there were just eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths among people 39 and younger reported in Minnesota out of nearly 1,200 overall since the pandemic arrived in the state several months ago. Of those eight, all but one were in their 30s.

“There are no words that can reflect the loss that we, our school district and our community have suffered,” district Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement. “Those of us who were fortunate to know Marny and work with her have been inspired by her tireless efforts to support our students, fight for inclusion and never give in to those who would divide us.”

Toni Carter, who chairs the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, described Xiong as “a steadfast fighter for all our children and families, a standard bearer for high quality education, and a dedicated partner for justice and equity. Marny will be deeply missed.”

Xiong’s father, Zahoua Xiong, was hospitalized in critical condition with the disease. But he improved to the point he could be taken off a ventilator a couple of weeks ago, said Amee Xiong, one of his daughters, in a Facebook posting.

In 2017, Marny Xiong was elected to the school board and became its chairwoman this year.

“We prepared a celebration for her return and waited, and waited, but she never came home,” the family statement read. “We prayed and prayed for a miracle, but none was granted.”

A GoFundMe page begun to help the family with medical expenses explained that Marny Xiong started having symptoms on May 3 including exhaustion, lost sense of taste, and fevers and chills. Her condition worsened on May 7, and a test that day confirmed she had COVID-19.

Xiong, the daughter of Hmong refugees, grew up in east St. Paul and attended Longfellow Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Arlington High School. She graduated in 2007.

She graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2012 and was a school administrative manager at Hmong International Academy in Minneapolis before winning a seat on the St. Paul school board.

“Marny will be remembered as an inspiring community organizer, a courageous leader and fierce champion for education, gender equity and racial justice,” the family’s statement continued. “She was a selfless public servant who made the community’s problems her duty to solve.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.