My father, Mike Sichko, arrived on the shores of Normandy four hours after the initial wave. He wore a big red No. 1 patch on his sleeve, serving in the 102nd recon armored tanks attached to First Army Company C. Private Sichko and three other soldiers were advancing through France's hedgerows when the Germans hit their tank. He heard screaming and was hit by shrapnel when crawling out. Mike was the only survivor from the tank.

The U.S. military members saved the world from tyranny and defended democracy. Next month, on June 6, 2024, America will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. Remembrance of what occurred during the war against fascism is needed now more than ever. Old and young Americans didn't grandstand with their politics. They just did their job well, combating extremism with a united approach to uphold freedom.

It appears that U.S. lawmakers aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin do not remember Hitler and his goals. Nor do they understand the importance of democracy and allies. If the U.S. failed the European allies, the Nazi domination could have extended to the U.S. shores, altering global history and prolonging suffering. Those soldiers who liberated France shifted the momentum of war, helped stop the genocide of Jewish people, and thwarted the proliferation of fascism.

Those Senate and House members who voted for support for Ukraine understood history and Putin's intent, as well as the world's fate if the aid vote didn't pass. Those isolationists who didn't support the bill don't grasp democracy's imperilment or what it takes to ensure America stays strong with its military, diplomacy and alliances.

It's embarrassing for Minnesota that several of its Congress members — Brad Finstad, Pete Stauber and Michelle Fischbach on Ukraine — showed a severe lack of judgment and inability to multi-task for support for Ukraine and border security. They are now on the record of appeasing Putin and promoting authoritarianism while ignoring the border. They are also on the wrong side of history.

U.S. isolationism weakens democratic values, undermines alliances, stunts economic growth and leaves the U.S. vulnerable to security threats. Allowing Putin to play puppet master and having the mentality to invite Russia to "do whatever the hell they want in Ukraine" is an unacceptable foreign policy stance of unparalleled idiocy.

Supporting Ukraine and Europe is crucial for global stability. Remember, Russia invaded a sovereign country with the intent of invading more of Europe.

Moreover, the policy stemming from the U.S. regarding the Hamas terrorist group requires more than an isolation strategy. Remember, Hamas attacked the only democracy in the Middle East and America's steadfast ally. Another Minnesota member of Congress, Ilhan Omar, voted against aid to Israel. But Hamas, like Russia, seeks to eradicate its neighbors. These two threats put America on high alert.

The U.S. faces a critical juncture, requiring increased efforts to combat antisemitism and educate about Jewish discrimination, persecution and genocide. Do the protesters even know there have been numerous attempts to separate Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, but Arab leaders rejected them multiple times? Are protesters aware of the killings, torture and sexual violence in Gaza under Hamas governance?

It's alarming to witness extremists on the left, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, be ignorant in their protests, just as the extremists on the right, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who aid Putin's plan. Both Russia and Hamas do not support women and gay rights, fair elections or freedom of speech.

Humankind hangs in the balance, and the moderates are the only hope for the U.S. and the world. But they have to speak up, follow the lead of the greatest generation, and do selfless work to counter selfish acts. The centrists have to become the resistance and be the beacon of light that emits common sense in Congress, campuses and communities.

Putting America first means having a significant role in conflicts because its greatness has stemmed from the ordinary doing the extraordinary, like the veterans on D-Day. Their sacrifice serves as a reminder of the stakes facing America and the imperative for moral courage against extremism.

Martha Jones Sichko lives in Albert Lea, Minn.