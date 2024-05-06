Members of fire departments in Eagan and Eden Prairie are mourning after learning that a man fatally shot early Sunday in south Minneapolis was one of their own.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but the Eagan Fire Department said Joseph C. Johns died in a shootout that broke out about 12:40 a.m. Sunday behind the former Whiskey Junction bar on the 900 block of Cedar Avenue S.

"Our hearts are with both Joseph's family and our fire family," the posting on the department's Facebook page said. "We are grateful for everyone's kindness, patience and empathy as we navigate this moment of profound loss."

Johns was off duty when he was shot. Officers administered care at the scene in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood before Johns was taken to HCMC where he later died, police said in a statement.

Police said they believe the gunfire exchange started after someone fired shots across 9th Street at people gathered in the parking lot, police said.

Johns began his volunteer firefighting career in Eden Prairie as a duty-crew member in September 2015.

"He was a valued and important member of the EPFD family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him." the city said in a statement. "Our hearts are with both Joseph's family and his fire service family."

Johns was also a firefighter and EMT with the Eagan Fire Department since January 2020.

"Johns was a dedicated and passionate member of our local, and loved serving the city of Eagan," a statement from Eagan Professional Firefighters Local 5171 said. "He will be greatly missed."

Departments in Burnsville and Inver Grove Heights helped cover calls for Eagan on Sunday.

A second man was injured in the shooting, but was expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday night.







