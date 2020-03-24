More than 200 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Minnesota since the first confirmed case was reported March 6 in Ramsey County by the Minnesota Department of Health. Most of the confirmed cases have been concentrated in the Twin Cities metro area, though the number of cases in other parts of the state continues to grow. One patient in Ramsey County has died, MDH announced March 21. Patients range in age from 10 to 94 years old. In about 80% of cases, the patient experiences mild symptoms.

The Star Tribune will continue to track new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as they are announced by MDH, but these figures should not be considered an accurate count of the total number of cases in Minnesota, as health officials now consider the virus to be widespread. Some figures reported by MDH may change as it completes investigations of individual cases.

This tracker will be updated as new information becomes available, though it may lag behind news reports due to the release of incomplete information.

Health officials have identified cases in which the virus was spread by community transmission, with no ties to international travel or other known COVID-19 cases, in more than a dozen Minnesota counties. However, health officials say they believe the virus is circulating in communities across the state and all counties should be presumed to have instances of community transmission. Everyone should follow advice on community mitigation and social distancing.

Due to a nationwide shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies, MDH announced March 17 that the state's public health lab would restrict testing to health care workers, hospitalized patients and residents of long-term care facilities. As a result, people experiencing milder symptoms will not be tested, and people with respiratory illnesses are asked to remain isolated for at least seven days after symptoms first appear or at least three days after being fever-free, whichever is longer. The state will rely on ongoing influenza surveillance as a proxy for whether the coronavirus is spreading, MDH officials said.

The number of tests conducted reflect those reported by MDH. It may not include some tests conducted by other health systems or clinics operating in the state which are required to report positive cases but not total tests conducted. These figures should be viewed as minimum estimates of completed tests.

Correction: Previous versions of this article listed a University of Minnesota Twin Cities student who tested positive for coronavirus as a Hennepin County resident. It is unclear which county the student resides in. Additionally, Minnesota Department of Health issued a correction March 19 after it misidentified a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wadena County. The case was located in Clay County.