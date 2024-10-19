Lynx forward Bridget Carleton made two free throws with two seconds left to even the best-of-five series with an 82-80 victory in Game 4 at Target Center. All five Lynx starters scored in double digits, led by Kayla McBride’s 19 points. All-Star Napheesa Collier led the Lynx in rebounds (nine) and steals (four) while Courtney Williams led them in assists (seven). …The game had 14 lead changes and 13 ties, including three lead changes and two ties in the final six minutes. The largest lead either team had was New York’s six points.