WNBA Finals: Liberty-Lynx Game 5 preview with TV information and injury report

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2, and it’ll be settled Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2024 at 10:46PM
Lynx star Napheesa Collier celebrates a moment in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WNBA FINALS

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx

Best-of-five series, tied 2-2

Oct. 10: Lynx 95, Liberty 93 (OT), at New York

Oct. 13: Liberty 80, Lynx 66, at New York

Wednesday: Liberty 80, Lynx 77, at Target Center

Friday: Lynx 82, Liberty 80, at Target Center

Sunday: at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (7 p.m., ESPN)

GAME 5 PREVIEW

Lynx forward Bridget Carleton made two free throws with two seconds left to even the best-of-five series with an 82-80 victory in Game 4 at Target Center. All five Lynx starters scored in double digits, led by Kayla McBride’s 19 points. All-Star Napheesa Collier led the Lynx in rebounds (nine) and steals (four) while Courtney Williams led them in assists (seven). …The game had 14 lead changes and 13 ties, including three lead changes and two ties in the final six minutes. The largest lead either team had was New York’s six points.

Watch her: Collier is tied for most steals in a WNBA Finals series with 16. That equals Indiana’s Tamika Catchings’ 16 during the 2009 Finals, which Phoenix won 3-2 with a 94-86 Game 5 home victory. Candace Parker had 13 in the 2017 Finals against the Lynx that ended with the Sparks losing 85-76 in Game 5 at Williams Arena.

Forecast: The Lynx hadn’t lost three consecutive games all season — and still haven’t after following Game 2 and 3 losses with Friday’s 82-80 Game 4 win. The Liberty haven’t lost consecutive games since late May, when they lost at home to Chicago and 84-67 at Target Center two days later.

Injury report: Neither team lists any injured players.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Star Tribune.

