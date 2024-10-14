As part of their local grievance, the Ortonville area deer hunters called on the DNR to investigate unauthorized deer killings that they alleged went unreported by the farmer in Deer Permit Area 274 who received a permit to harvest 10 deer over the summer. Late last month, the investigation resulted in a petty misdemeanor citation against farmer Ron Schumacher, of Ortonville. According to a written report by the investigating warden, DNR Conservation Officer Levi Brown, Schumacher’s farm legally filled all 10 of its summer deer tags. But the officer also discovered that Schumacher killed five additional deer and let them rot — not reporting them as required under his permit, according to the officer’s report.