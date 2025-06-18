Report: Minnesota’s leading banks increased their lending to fossil fuel companies last year

Authors of the report warned that those findings signal the world’s governments and financial institutions remain woefully behind in their efforts to rein in rising carbon emissions. The International Energy Agency has said that achieving the climate goals set in the 2015 Paris Agreement meant governments and businesses would need to invest $4 trillion in clean energy every year through 2030, more than three times what was being spent in 2021. It also meant that the world must quickly wean off of fossil fuels, the agency said.