Report: Minnesota’s leading banks increased their lending to fossil fuel companies last year

Minnesota’s biggest banks publicly pledged to help fight climate change after a United Nations summit four years ago. But last year their financing of fossil fuel companies increased, a new report found.
Wells Fargo, the state’s second largest bank by deposits, ranked fifth highest in the world for bankrolling fossil fuel companies, lending them $39 billion last year, $9 billion more than in 2023, according to a report by a coalition of environmental nonprofits.
The state’s largest bank, U.S. Bank, ranked 25th. It lent $13 billion last year, almost $1 billion more than in 2023.
In all, the world’s 65 wealthiest banks lent nearly $870 billion to oil, gas and coal companies in 2024, the report released Tuesday showed.
It’s the first time since 2021 that fossil fuel lending has increased, the report said, noting that bank financing for oil, gas and coal companies dropped 30% between 2021 and 2023.
Authors of the report warned that those findings signal the world’s governments and financial institutions remain woefully behind in their efforts to rein in rising carbon emissions. The International Energy Agency has said that achieving the climate goals set in the 2015 Paris Agreement meant governments and businesses would need to invest $4 trillion in clean energy every year through 2030, more than three times what was being spent in 2021. It also meant that the world must quickly wean off of fossil fuels, the agency said.
“It’s really disheartening to see that we are moving in the wrong direction,” said Allison Fajans-Turner, who leads Rainforest Action Network’s bank policy work and co-authored the report. “This report should be a wake up call to national governments and to regulators at all levels of society.”
The Minnesota Star Tribune shared the report’s findings with each bank. Both declined to comment.