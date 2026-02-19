Minnesota is falling short on its climate goals, new state data shows

Minnesota is struggling to achieve its climate goals despite decades of falling greenhouse gas emissions, newly released state data shows.
State law requires Minnesota’s electric utilities to reduce their carbon emissions to zero by 2040. Minnesota lawmakers also set a series of statutory goals to cut overall emissions compared to the state’s 2005 levels. Those goals aim to reduce carbon pollution 15% by 2015, 30% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
Minnesota failed to hit its 2015 target, and data released Feb. 18 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency suggests the state likely missed last year’s target as well.
State carbon pollution fell by one-fifth between 2005 and 2023, from 146 million metric tons to 117 million metric tons. To meet the 2025 target, Minnesota would have needed to slash an additional 15 million metric tons of carbon pollution in just two years — or about the same amount that was cut between 2005 and 2012.
“Minnesota has taken important steps to address climate change, but this data shows that we cannot rest on our laurels — we need to dig even deeper and adopt the next level of climate solutions,” said Amelia Vohs, the climate program director for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, an environmental nonprofit.
State progress on slashing emissions has largely been driven by the power and transportation sectors. Since 2005, Minnesota power plants have managed to reduce their emissions by a whopping 26 million metric tons, essentially cutting their carbon footprint in half. The transportation sector reduced its footprint by 9%, or about 4 million metric tons. Emissions from agriculture, industry, and residential and commercial buildings, however, all went up between 2005 and 2023.
Minnesota’s struggle isn’t unique. Recent reports show that both New York and California, states considered to be the nation’s pioneers for ambitious climate policy, are not on track to achieve their own targets to reduce carbon emissions.
States are also contending with a federal government that is openly hostile to efforts to address climate change. Last week, the Trump administration repealed the “endangerment finding,” a series of official reports in 2009 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that gives the agency legal authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.