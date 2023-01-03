Who said holiday tournaments are meaningless? Cough, Jim Paulsen, cough, cough. Minnetonka's run to the Walser Girls' Hockey Invitational Tournament championship featured important victories against Class 2A, Section 2 foe Holy Family and defending state champion Andover. The Skippers were rewarded with the No. 1 ranking in this week's Let's Play Hockey coaches poll. Now that is how to start a new year.

Minnetonka's tournament standouts included sophomore forwards Senja Leeper, Lauren Mack and Ruby Rauk. Leeper's two goals were her first of the season. Mack and Rauk each scored twice, doubling their season output to four goals apiece. Their contributions pushed the Skippers' winning streak to 10 games.

Second-ranked Andover rebounded from its Minnetonka loss to defeat No. 4 Edina. The Huskies face a tough back-to-back later this week as Blake and Proctor/Hermantown visit Andover on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Benilde-St. Margaret's both jumped into the top 10 this week despite dropping the semifinal game in their respective holiday tournaments. No. 3 Gentry Academy topped Centennial/Spring Lake Park while No. 6 Hill-Murray beat the Red Knights.

Moving to Class 1A, defending state champion Warroad breezed to its own holiday invitational tournament title with three victories by a combined 20-1 score. Senior forward Rylee Bartz leads the state with 32 goals and 50 points. She and the Warriors will be tested times two this week with games at Edina on Friday and Hill-Murray on Saturday.

No. 4 South St. Paul can relate. The Packers play Tuesday at No. 6 Simley, home of Mackaylan McGown, the state's leader with 33 assists. Then No. 5 Orono comes to town Friday.

GIRLS STATE RANKINGS

By Let's Play Hockey (released Jan. 1)

CLASS 2A

1. Minnetonka 13-1; 2. Andover 10-2; 3. Gentry Academy 12-1; 4. Edina 8-3-1; 5. Maple Grove 11-2; 6. Hill-Murray 11-2; 7. Holy Family 10-3-1; 8. Stillwater 11-4; 9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 10-3-1; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's 7-4-1.

11. Moorhead 8-4, 12. Blake 8-7; 13. Lakeville North 11-4; 14. Lakeville South 10-2; 15. Rogers 7-5-1; 16. Northfield 10-4; 17. Bemidji 10-3-2; 18. Woodbury 11-4; 19. Grand Rapids/Greenway 8-6; T-20. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 8-5-2; T-20. Roseville/Mahtomedi 10-5.

CLASS 1A

1. Warroad 13-1; 2. Academy of Holy Angels 10-2-1; 3. Proctor/Hermantown 9-3-2; 4. South St. Paul 11-3; 5. Orono 9-3-2; 6. Simley 11-3-1; 7. Dodge County 12-3; 8. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian 9-4; 9. Duluth Marshall 8-4-1; 10. Crookston 10-4-1.

11. Fergus Falls 12-4; 12. Mankato East/Loyola 10-3; 13. Moose Lake Area 10-1; 14. Luverne 9-3; 15. Delano/Rockford 8-5-1; 16. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7-6; 17. Chisago Lakes Area 7-5; 18. Albert Lea 7-5; 19. Hutchinson 6-6; 20. Willmar 6-4-1.