Gophers women’s basketball team heads to Northwestern aiming to regain footing

Gophers update: Minnesota (16-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) had a four-game conference winning streak ended at No. 8 Maryland, a game in which the Gophers trailed by 20 with under three minutes left but got within three with 19 seconds left. Before that the Gophers landed their first Top 25 ranking since 2019, entering at No. 24. Point guard Amaya Battle has averaged 15.8 points, 4.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds in her past six games. Mallory Heyer has scored in double figures in six of her past eight games. Grace Grocholski has scored in double figures in four straight games, hitting better than 38 percent on three-pointers in that time. The Gophers, with the conference’s best scoring defense, allowed 99 points to Maryland. The Gophers have lost consecutive games at Northwestern.