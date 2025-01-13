Monday the Gophers women’s basketball team did something it hasn’t done in more than five years. But Tuesday presents another huge hurdle.
Gophers women’s basketball lands in AP Top 25 for first time since 2019
Dawn Plitzuweit’s team is 16-1 and ranked No. 24 heading into Tuesday’s game at No. 8 Maryland.
Minnesota’s 16-1 overall start and 4-1 start to Big Ten Conference play pushed the Gophers into the AP top 25 poll for the first time since Dec. 30, 2019 at No. 24. But there is no time to celebrate with a game at No. 8 Maryland on Tuesday.
The appearance in the poll is acknowledgement the Gophers have taken care of their business so far, despite dealing with injuries to starting guard Mara Braun and top reserve Taylor Woodson. Freshman Tori McKinney missed Minnesota’s last victory while in concussion protocol.
The Gophers breezed undefeated through a relatively light non-conference schedule. After opening Big Ten play with a loss at then-No. 25 Nebraska, Minnesota has followed up with four straight conference wins; a victory Tuesday would give the Gophers a 5-1 start to conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
But business is about to get harder.
The Gophers’ four conference victories — against Penn State, Illinois and Rutgers at home and at Wisconsin — have come against teams with a combined 3-20 conference record. Both Rutgers and Penn State are 0-6 in Big Ten play.
That will change with fourth-place Maryland (15-1 overall, 5-1 in conference), which has only one loss, and that was to now-No. 4 USC, by five points. The Gophers have yet to beat a ranked foe in one-plus years under coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The Gophers are 1-14 all-time vs. Maryland and 0-7 against the Terrapins on the road.
