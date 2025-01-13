That will change with fourth-place Maryland (15-1 overall, 5-1 in conference), which has only one loss, and that was to now-No. 4 USC, by five points. The Gophers have yet to beat a ranked foe in one-plus years under coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The Gophers are 1-14 all-time vs. Maryland and 0-7 against the Terrapins on the road.