Gophers women’s basketball team charges late, but comes up short against Maryland
The Terrapins, who led 42-37 at halftime, opened a 20-point lead with three minutes remaining. But the Gophers, who were in their first game as a Top 25-ranked team since January of 2019, used a 16-0 run to pull within 93-89 with 36 seconds remaining.
Kaylene Smikle made two free throws with 29 seconds remaining to end the Gophers run, but a three-pointer by Annika Stewart got the Gophers within 95-92 with 20 seconds remaining.
Smikle made four more free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the Terrapins' eighth consecutive victory over the Gophers. Maryland was perfect from the line for the game, going 21-for-21.
Shyanne Sellers scored 27 points to lead the Terrapins (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten), who won for the 22nd consecutive time when leading after three quarters. Smikle scored 19 points.
“Shyanne stepped up big for us when we needed her and we found a way to win, that’s the way this conference is,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “Minnesota came out aggressive for 40 minutes.”
Amaya Battle scored 19 points and Grace Grocholski scored 16 to lead the Gophers (16-2, 4-2 Big Ten), who had a six-game winning streak end. Mallory Heyer contributed 15 points before fouling out in the final two minutes and Sophie Hart added 14 points for the Gophers.
The Gophers led 19-17 after one quarter before the Terrapins built a 42-37 lead at the intermission, after a first half which saw 11 lead changes and six ties.
Grocholski scored the Gophers' first five points of the second half to pull the Gophers within 44-42, but the Terrapins responded with a 16-4 run to open a 60-46 lead. The Gophers didn’t get closer than 10 the rest of the quarter as the Terrapins took a 71-60 lead into the fourth quarter.
Battle scored nine points and Heyer scored seven in the first quarter as the Gophers led 19-17 after 10 minutes.
