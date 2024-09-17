Gophers, Hawkeyes still strongly disagree about the invalid fair-catch call

Except … officials wanted to take a further look at the play via video review, and Ferentz said he initially was told it was to see if DeJean stayed in bounds. After a delay of a couple of minutes, they ruled that DeJean made an improper fair-catch signal — the wave with his left hand — that negated the return. Instead, the Hawkeyes got the ball at their 46 with 1:32 to play. The Gophers defense made sure Iowa wouldn’t drive for a winning field goal. Cornerback Justin Walley intercepted Deacon Hill’s third-and-17 pass with one minute left.