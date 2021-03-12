The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, the largest statewide nonprofit association in the country, announced Friday that the organization will unionize.

The St. Paul-based group, which started in 1987 and has about two dozen staff members and a $3.8 million annual budget, will seek to unionize with the Minnesota Newspaper and Communications Guild. An election will be held in April to formally establish the union and begin contract negotiations.

The nonprofit council joins a nationwide trend of nonprofits organizing amid job cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially museums and arts organizations.

Last year, staffers at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis won voluntary union recognition in December with AFSCME Council 5. The staff of Jewish Community Action joined the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU).

Minnesota's nonprofit sector has steadily grown over the years, reaching 391,000 workers in 2019 or 14% of Minnesota's workforce, surpassing the government sector for the first time in the number of employees and share of the workforce.

About 40% of nonprofit employees filed unemployment claims from March to September last year due to furloughs, layoffs or reduced hours during the pandemic.

The Minnesota Newspaper and Communications Guild also represents employees at the Star Tribune.