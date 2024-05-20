USA Basketball's mission is to gather the most accomplished basketball players in America for national teams. That led to Liv McGill.

McGill, a Hopkins senior, was selected by USA Basketball to play for the under-18 team in the 2024 FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup in mid-June. The roster was revealed Sunday.

The team was selected by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee after a three-day tryout in Colorado Springs early this month. The 12 players selected will return there to train before heading to Bucaramanga, Colombia, for the tournament. Team USA will play the first game of the tournament June 17 vs. Brazil, then will take on Mexico on June 18 and Puerto Rico on June 19.

McGill, who averaged 22.4 points and 5.1 assists per game last season and is committed to Florida, was named the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year. She is ranked 15th among the nation's senior college recruits by ESPN. She made state tournament appearances all four years of high school and won a state championship her sophomore year. On that championship team with McGill was Paige Bueckers, now playing point guard for Connecticut. Bueckers also competed in the AmeriCup, taking home the gold medal in 2019.

Two other players from the 2023-24 All-Metro first team and a third Twin Cities player will try out this week for USA Basketball's U17 team: first-team All-Metro picks Aaliyah Crump of Minnetonka and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy and honorable-mention pick Lanelle Wright of Minnetonka.



